DIRECTOR

HUMAN RESOURCES

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

December 4, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union ("BCGEU") is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services. The BCGEU operates 12 offices throughout the province, and three buildings in Burnaby which house BCGEU headquarters.

A vacancy exists for the position of Director of Human Resources. This position reports to the responsible Executive Director and is located at BCGEU Headquarters, in Burnaby, BC. Effective date to be determined.

The Director of Human Resources functions as a member of the senior excluded staff team of the BCGEU and will oversee the Human Resources Department.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The duties and responsibilities of this position include the following:

Managing the activities of the Human Resources Department;

Planning and coordination of the BCGEU's job application and competition process;

Oversight of servicing and support recruitment programs;

Oversight staff performance evaluation;

Oversight of staff development plans and budget;

Assist in succession planning;

Mentor and manage human resources staff representatives in planning and meeting objectives;

Prepare and oversee departmental operational reports and capital budgets;

Conduct annual staff reviews and assess work performance;

Investigate any issues with staff conduct or performance and determine any required disciplinary action subject to approval by the relevant Executive Director and President;

Manage departmental activities within the context of the overall objectives of the BCGEU;

Coordinate training for staff; and

Participate in bargaining with staff bargaining units as assigned, including preparation of BCGEU bargaining proposals and attendance.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Undergraduate degree in human resources or a related and relevant discipline (or an equivalent combination of training and experience);

At least ten (10) years' experience at a senior human resources level in a union environment;

Experience in collective bargaining and administration of collective agreements;

Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;

Excellent leadership skills and the ability to remain calm and collected in high pressure situations;

CHPR or CHPL designation strongly preferred.

WHAT WE OFFER:

Comprehensive health benefits package;

Defined benefit pension plan;

Generous paid time off;

Fuel reimbursement.

SALARY:

Bi-Weekly: $5,881.73

Annually: $153,450.22

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence. The successful applicant will be required to drive a union-made vehicle.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Thom Yachnin





UWU/MoveUP