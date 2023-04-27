DIRECTOR COMMUNICATIONS (Excluded)

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

May 5, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The union is seeking expressions of interest for the position of Director of Communications, effective date to be determined. The position will report to the Executive Director of Communications, Learning and OHS, and Organizing.

The director will function as a member of the senior staff team of the union, responsible for implementing policies of the union, overseeing various aspects of the administrative operation and managing servicing and support staff.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The director will:

manage the work of departmental staff, including both servicing and support staff;

serve on support and organizing staff hiring panels;

mentor and manage staff in planning and meeting objectives;

prepare and oversee departmental operational and capital budgets;

conduct annual staff reviews and assess work performance;

investigate any issues with staff conduct or performance and determine any required disciplinary action subject to approval by the President;

represent the BCGEU in the grievance procedure for organizing support and servicing staff;

oversee and approve work produced by staff;

develop departmental strategic plans with short and long term goals that align with the priorities of the BCGEU;

manage departmental activities within the context of the overall objectives of the BCGEU;

liaise with senior government and employer representatives and other unions;

coordinate training for staff;

participate in bargaining with staff bargaining units as assigned, including preparation of BCGEU bargaining proposals and attendance at bargaining with staff bargaining units;

work as part of an operational team of coordinators, managers, and directors; and

assume administrative responsibility for BCGEU committees and components as assigned.

The director may be assigned other duties to support departmental or broader union objectives.





QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualifications include demonstrated competency in the full spectrum of mainstream and digital communications and campaigns; experience in project planning and coordination; strong knowledge of government and public relations.



The successful applicant will have a demonstrated ability to mentor staff and activists; strong work organization and time management skills; excellent written and verbal communication skills; and will have the ability to work cooperatively with staff, elected officers and members. Experience as a union staff representative or organizer is an asset.



Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle. Full details, and conditions can be found in the Terms and Conditions of Employment between BCGEU and Excluded Staff.



The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.



The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, May 15, 2023.



Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland



UWU/MoveUP