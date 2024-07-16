Our union’s Constitution and Bylaws describe the rights and responsibilities of union membership and how we govern ourselves. At the BCGEU’s 2024 Convention in May, delegates adopted changes to Article 7 of the Constitution which lays out the process of discipline for members found to have violated our union’s constitution.



These updates affect the role of local chairs under the Complaint Procedure (see page 14 of the Constitution and Bylaws). At the initiation of a complaint, a written statement will no longer be sent to the complainant’s local chair but to a designated email instead ([email protected]). A copy will be sent to the local chair within seven days.



A new form for filing a complaint under Article 7 is also available on the Member Portal. Go to General Resources under the Resources tab and then scroll down to find Documents and Forms. Sign in here for access.



Please note, if a member submits a complaint to you directly as a local chair, please direct the member to the fillable form and the designated email.



Other minor updates have also been made to improve language around what evidence must be submitted by the complainant, as well as the appeal process. For full details, we encourage you to review the Constitution and Bylaws here.



Paul Finch

BCGEU president



