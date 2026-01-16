Your committee has been at the table with your employer from January 12 – 16, 2026. They have been working hard on your behalf, and we are pleased to say we have concluded all non-monetary proposals.

However, we have yet to come to an agreement on the monetary proposals and will be scheduling further dates in the near future to continue advocating on your behalf for a fair deal.

We will keep you updated as we move through the process of negotiations. Thank you for your support and solidarity!

In solidarity,

Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair

Tonia Alexander, Committee Member

Alyse Dillon, Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP