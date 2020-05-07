Your collective agreement expires on December 31, 2020. It is now time to elect a bargaining committee to represent you in negotiations with your employer. The nomination period will be open for 30 calendar days.

Call for nominations for:

One (1) Bargaining Unit Chair

Two (2) Bargaining Committee Members

As per the relevant language in the Collective Agreement:



7.2 Union Bargaining Committees

A union bargaining committee shall be appointed by the Union and shall consist

of up to three (3) members of the Union. Whenever possible, the three (3)

members will consist of one (1) member from each area (Public Works and

Administration) as well as the Chairperson of the bargaining unit, and a

union staff representative.



Please fill out the nomination form and send to the Area Office by email at area03@bcgeu.caby 2:00 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020.



In solidarity



Kim Howse

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



