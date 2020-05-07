 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. District of Sechelt - Call for Nominations – Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

District of Sechelt - Call for Nominations – Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on May 07, 2020

Your collective agreement expires on December 31, 2020. It is now time to elect a bargaining committee to represent you in negotiations with your employer. The nomination period will be open for 30 calendar days.
Call for nominations for:

  • One (1) Bargaining Unit Chair
  • Two (2) Bargaining Committee Members

As per the relevant language in the Collective Agreement:

7.2 Union Bargaining Committees
A union bargaining committee shall be appointed by the Union and shall consist
of up to three (3) members of the Union. Whenever possible, the three (3)
members will consist of one (1) member from each area (Public Works and
Administration) as well as the Chairperson of the bargaining unit, and a
union staff representative.

Please fill out the nomination form and send to the Area Office by email at area03@bcgeu.caby 2:00 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020. 

In solidarity

Kim Howse
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP