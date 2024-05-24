Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached for the District of Sechelt!



We will hold a ratification meeting at the District on Monday, May 27th, to be followed by the ratification vote immediately after the meeting. At the ratification meeting, the bargaining committee will review the negotiated changes with the members, and you will have an opportunity to ask questions.



Please find a copy of the ratification document attached here .

The details of the meeting are as follows:



Date: Monday, May 27, 2024

Location: Seaside Centre, District of Sechelt

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (followed by ratification voting from 1 pm to 5 pm)



The ratification vote will take place using paper ballots, which means members will need to attend in-person to vote. Please pass this information to your colleagues so that everyone can attend.



Your bargaining committee endorses the agreement and is recommending that you vote YES!



In solidarity



Treena Martin, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Les Dornbierer, Bargaining Committee Member

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP