The bargaining committee had pre-bargaining sessions on July 21, 22 and 23 and we hosted a 'covid19 safe' virtual membership meeting via Zoom on July 22. On July 22 we also opened the online bargaining survey so that we can hear what you want the bargaining priorities to be for this round of bargaining. This online survey closed today.
The bargaining committee is meeting again on August 24, 25 and 26. On these days, we will be reviewing the survey submissions and reviewing the draft proposals. We want to have another opportunity to hear from the membership, so we have scheduled another Zoom Meeting for Tuesday, August 25 at 7 pm (PST).
If you cannot join us on the call, we still want to hear from you. Please call, email or speak to us in person (social distancing protocols apply) by Wednesday, August 26. The committee will be meeting the Employer for bargaining the week of September 14.
In solidarity
Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair
Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member
Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member
Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?