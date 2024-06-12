Your bargaining committee has the following updates about the recently ratified agreement.



Wage Increases and Retro Pay

The Employer has also ratified the collective agreement, so all changes to the agreement have become effective. In addition, they have confirmed that the wage increases negotiated in bargaining, as well as the retroactive pay, will be applied to your June 28th pay. Please check your June 28th pay statement to make sure that the pay increase reflects accurately on your pay stub.



LTD Eligibility Age Increase

We are still waiting for the Employer to confirm that the insurance provider will increase the age of LTD eligibility to 72 years. We will let you know once we have the confirmation, as well as whether this will increase the LTD premium, and if so, by how much.



Please contact your bargaining committee and worksite stewards if you have further questions.



In solidarity





Treena Martin, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Les Dornbierer, Bargaining Committee Member

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP