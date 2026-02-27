As you may be aware, an Application for Decertification has been filed with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB). We are reaching out today to ensure everyone has the information needed to make an informed decision about your collective future.

What This Vote Means

It is important to understand that this is not a routine vote to "keep the union," but a formal process to dissolve it entirely. If the union is decertified:

The Union will no longer be able to represent you in disputes with the Employer.

The protections currently guaranteed by your collective agreement-including seniority, layoff protections, and recall rights-will no longer apply.

You will lose the collective leverage used to negotiate wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The Risks of Decertification

Without a union contract, your employment terms may change significantly:

Management will have the sole discretion to make decisions regarding your role without oversight or a grievance process.

Guaranteed protections for your wages, benefits, and pension could disappear.

Non-unionized workers lack the "just cause" protections provided by a collective agreement, placing long-term job security at risk.

Join the Conversation

Your feedback is vital to us. We want to hear your thoughts and answer any questions you may have about the path forward.

Zoom Meeting

March 3, 2026

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

If you can join, please RSVP by clicking HERE. The zoom link will be shared via email once you have registered.

Contact: Reach out to John Manthorpe at [email protected] or 250-818-7245.









In solidarity,

Sharon Campbell, Vice President, Component 13

John Manthorpe, Chair, Local 1301

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



