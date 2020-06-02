Bargaining Committee

The following candidates for Dogwood bargaining committee member have been declared elected by acclamation:

Abbey Piazza

Adam Bailey

Statutory Freeze Period

A number of members have asked questions regarding wage increases during the statutory freeze period, and specifically whether Dogwood is prevented from increasing wages due to the freeze. While section 45(1) of the Labour Relations Code imposes a statutory freeze on employers following certification, that does not mean the employer cannot provide a wage increase. Such an increase is possible with consent of the Union. Obviously, the Union would not prohibit a wage increase. Quite the opposite; we would welcome a wage increase. We would only ask that the Union be consulted with respect to proposed changes to terms and conditions of employment. That is consistent with section 45(1) of the Code and would constitute good labour relations. We have communicated this information to your employer.

Next Steps

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will begin preparing for negotiations with your Employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, preparing a survey to solicit members' input, reviewing sample collective agreements and developing bargaining proposals. We will keep you informed as our work progresses.

Thank you for your support.

In solidarity,

Abbey Piazza, Bargaining Committee Member

Adam Bailey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP