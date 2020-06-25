This is a reminder that the process for bargaining your first collective agreement continues. Your Bargaining Committee has prepared a questionnaire for you to compete, which will be an invaluable resource for negotiations with your employer.

We are asking that you spend a few moments filling out a Survey Monkey questionnaire - it is quick, easy and confidential.

The bargaining questionnaire lets you identify issues or concerns which can become a part of our proposals for your first collective agreement. Your input will inform and assist the Committee in setting bargaining priorities.

Let your Bargaining Committee know what issues matter to you. You can access the Survey Monkey here.

In the coming weeks your Bargaining Committee, along with a BCGEU Staff Negotiator, will review all of the returned surveys. The information you provide will help formulate bargaining proposals that will in turn, be presented to your Employer and potentially become part of your collective agreement.

Remember, this is your collective agreement that is about to be negotiated, so your input is vitally important.



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 5:00pm on Monday July 6, 2020



In solidarity,

Abbey Piazza, Bargaining Committee Member

Adam Bailey, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative, Negotiations



