On February 16th, despite putting fair monetary proposals to the employer, they responded with a mandate we found inadequate and disrespectful. Your bargaining committee had enough and decided to break off talks.



It is now time for us to let the Employer know we are serious, and want to see a collective agreement achieved that recognizes and compensates us fairly for the important work we do. To do that we need to let the Employer know we are serious and are willing to strike to get a fair deal!



Zoom meetings have been scheduled for 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022. This will give you the opportunity to hear why your bargaining committee is recommending a 'yes' vote and to have your questions answered. The zoom links for both meetings are at the bottom of this notice.



Beginning March 21st and ending at 5:00 pm March 24th, members will have the chance to vote electronically on whether they are willing to go on strike to get to a fair deal.



Here is how electronic balloting will work:

A strike vote will be conducted electronically with SCYTL Voting Platform. You will receive voting credentials on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at the email the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials, you may request your credentials by emailing [email protected] .

. The deadline to request credentials is noon, Thursday, March 24, 2022.

You can cast your ballots between Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. until Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.

To ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information.



In solidarity



Bargaining Committee Chair-Ryan Richard

Bargaining Committee member-Ranjit Gahunia

Bargaining Committee member-Stephanie Kitzler

Chad McQuarrie, BCGEU Staff Representative





**Please check your email for the link to the zoom meeting**



UWU/MoveUP