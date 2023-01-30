Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and you have voted 91.0% in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Dana Klynsoon , Bargaining Committee member

Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP