Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and you have voted 91.0% in favour of the collective agreement.
Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Dana Klynsoon , Bargaining Committee member
Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
