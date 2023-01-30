Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Douglas College - Collective Agreement Ratifies! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Douglas College - Collective Agreement Ratifies! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 21, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and you have voted 91.0% in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process. 
 
In solidarity,


Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Dana Klynsoon , Bargaining Committee member
Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP