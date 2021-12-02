Click here to find info on COVID-19

Douglas College - Support - Election of Bargaining Committee - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 03, 2021

The election process is now completed for the Douglas College - Support Bargaining Committee:
 

  • Ryan Cousineau – Chairperson
  • Olga Routkovskaia – Committee member
  • David Guedes - Committee member
  • Dana Klynsoon - Committee member

 
Congratulations to the successful candidates and thank you to all the nominees for letting your name stand for election.  We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.
 
In solidarity,

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations

