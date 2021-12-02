The election process is now completed for the Douglas College - Support Bargaining Committee:



Ryan Cousineau – Chairperson

Olga Routkovskaia – Committee member

David Guedes - Committee member

Dana Klynsoon - Committee member



Congratulations to the successful candidates and thank you to all the nominees for letting your name stand for election. We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations



