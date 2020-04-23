Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a settlement agreement.

Full details about the deal will be provided shortly, along with information about the ratification vote process.

The monetary package is within the 2019 Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate (PSEC), and includes full retroactivity and many other positive, substantive changes to the language. Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elvisa Zahirovic, Bargaining Committee Member

Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





