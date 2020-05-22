Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the recent ratification vote, with 91.1% voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement!

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you all for your patience and your ongoing support throughout this lengthy process. Please feel free to contact any one of us with any comments or questions you may have.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elvisa Zahirovic, Bargaining Committee Member

Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

