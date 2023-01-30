Your bargaining committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement and we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification document can be found here.
You will receive voting credentials on Thursday, April 13th at 9:00 am. at the email that the union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 19th.
MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS
Date: Wednesday, April 12th at
12:00 noon or 7:00 pm.
Microsoft Teams meetings
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting at noon
Or call in (audio only)
+1 604-359-9960,,462839066#
(833) 837-5223,,462839066# Canada (Toll-free)
Phone Conference ID: 462 839 066#
Click here to join the meeting at 7 p.m.
Or call in (audio only)
+1 604-359-9960,,245603458#
(833) 837-5223,,245603458# Canada (Toll-free)
Phone Conference ID: 245 603 458#
Your bargaining committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.
Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 19th.
In solidarity,
Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Dana Klynsoon , Bargaining Committee member
Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of ratification document here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.