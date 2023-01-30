Click here to find info on COVID-19

Douglas College members - NOTICE OF POLL - ratification vote and membership meetings - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 06, 2023

Your bargaining committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement and we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification document can be found here


You will receive voting credentials on Thursday, April 13th at 9:00 am. at the email that the union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 19th.

MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS

Date: Wednesday, April 12th at
12:00 noon or 7:00 pm.
 
Microsoft Teams meetings
Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting at noon
Or call in (audio only)
+1 604-359-9960,,462839066#
(833) 837-5223,,462839066# Canada (Toll-free)
Phone Conference ID: 462 839 066# 

Click here to join the meeting at 7 p.m.
Or call in (audio only)
+1 604-359-9960,,245603458#
(833) 837-5223,,245603458# Canada (Toll-free)
Phone Conference ID: 245 603 458#


Your bargaining committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions. 
 
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.
 
Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 19th.
 
In solidarity,

Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Dana Klynsoon , Bargaining Committee member
Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of ratification document here



