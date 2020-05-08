Further to our earlier announcement, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and Douglas College.

A copy of the Ratification Document is attached.

Members are encouraged to attend an information session on TUESDAY, MAY 12th starting at 2:40 pm. All members are permitted to be released from their duties from 2:30 – 4:30 that day, without loss of pay, to attend this meeting. Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting.

INFORMATION MEETING

When: Tuesday, May 12th, 2020

Time: 2:40 pm

Dial-in number: 877-229-8493

Pin: 117342

This meeting will be in the format of a telephone Town Hall, so you can dial-in to hear the presentation.

RATIFICATION VOTING

The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. Following the Information Meeting, you will receive an email on Friday, May 15th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your vote is 12:00 noon on Friday, May 22nd, 2020.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES .

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Ryan Cousineau, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elvisa Zahirovic, Bargaining Committee Member

Olga Routkovskaia, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download NOB mtg-vote 20apr8.pdf



Download rat doc rev 20may8.pdf



