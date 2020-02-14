Please be advised the BCGEU is holding elections for the following worksite steward positions. Please ensure to vote during the dates listed below:

Positions: Steward (2)

Candidates: Judy Shirley

Danielle Scott

Marlee Barth

Helene Gagnon

Voting will be open between February 19 - 28, 2020. Local chairperson, Sheri Graham, will be on site Friday, February 21 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. to collect ballots. You may also vote at the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office:

1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna

Ph: 250-763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132

Email: Area07@bcgeu.ca

The deadline to vote is February 28, 2020 at 5 p.m. Please make every effort to vote.

In solidarity,

Ann Forrest

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP