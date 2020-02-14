B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on February 14, 2020

Please be advised the BCGEU is holding elections for the following worksite steward positions. Please ensure to vote during the dates listed below:

Positions: Steward (2)

Candidates: Judy Shirley
                    Danielle Scott
                    Marlee Barth
                    Helene Gagnon

Voting will be open between February 19 - 28, 2020. Local chairperson, Sheri Graham, will be on site Friday, February 21 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. to collect ballots. You may also vote at the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office:

1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna
Ph: 250-763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132
Email: Area07@bcgeu.ca

The deadline to vote is February 28, 2020 at 5 p.m. Please make every effort to vote.

In solidarity,

Ann Forrest
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

