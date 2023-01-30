As a Union, we fundamentally believe in ensuring our members are aware of their rights.



Every employee is unique and has diverse needs in the workplace. Employers have a duty to accommodate employees to the point of undue hardship if the request is linked to a characteristic that is protected by the BC Human Rights Code.



Accommodations are changes or modifications to their work that allow people equal access to work. Accommodations can take many different forms and should be individualized to each employee's unique situation. Accommodations may take the form of removing some tasks, providing adaptive equipment or a change in job roles for example. An accommodation, be it temporary or permanent, will require documentation to support the request. This can take many forms, and in the case of a medical accommodation would require objective medical evidence. The medical information is typically provided to the insurer in order to protect your privacy. The employer is provided only with the limitations, restrictions, and prognosis and if the accommodation is temporary or permanent. They are not entitled to your diagnosis.



You are entitled to have your Union participate in the accommodation process. We encourage anyone who is seeking an accommodation to connect with their worksite steward to support them through the process.



If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to a steward. If you do not know who your stewards are or how to contact them please contact the BCGEU Area office near you.



In solidarity,



Your Provincial Life Labs Joint Labour Management Committee and BCGEU Staff Representatives



Mandy DeFields, JLM Committee Chair - Area 01

Kelly Jeffs, JLM Committee Member - Area 02

Maryam Baghalha, JLM Committee Member - Area 03

Rosario Viray, JLM Committee Member - Area 04

Wendy Cummer, JLM Committee Member - Area 05



Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative - Area 01

Shane Rush, Staff Representative - Area 02

Megan Cawood, Staff Representative - Area 03

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative - Area 04

Amelia Peterson, Staff Representative - Area 05

Mike Fenton, Staff Representative - Area 09

Celina Taylor, Staff Representative - Area 11



