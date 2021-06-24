Early Childhood Educator (ECE) Wage Enhancement



The B.C. government extended the ECE Wage Enhancement and increased the amount from $2 per hour to $4 per hour for registered early childhood educators effective September 2021.



The current funding guidelines state that front line workers may be eligible for the wage enhancement, provided that there is a local agreement with their union to amend the collective agreement to implement the ECE wage enhancement. Your union did this work with your employers when the wage enhancement was introduced in 2019, so eligible ECEs should continue to receive the wage enhancement and the increase that is scheduled for September.



For those registered ECEs whose employers are members of the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA), you are either being paid at the CSS Sectoral Collective Agreement wage rates or your wages are covered in a separate non-provincially funded agreement signed by your employer and the BCGEU. For these members, your union has identified some potential inequities in the funding guidelines, and we are working hard to address those where they exist.



We will keep you informed as new information becomes available.



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan





UWU/MoveUP