We have received the Public Service Agency’s (PSA) response rationale under Clause 28.3 (d) of the collective agreement, linked here, in which they have determined your position to be correctly classified as Community Program Officer (EAW) 15. The union has not yet had a chance to analyze the rationale, however we note a few points from a brief review:

The total points determined for all 13 factors in the Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (the Plan) is 608 which is 17 points less than needed to move to grid 18.



The earlier Costa decision from 2007 has played a large role as a precedent because the PSA does not consider the work has changed enough since that decision to change two of the four factors that were at issue in 2007 (factors 5, 6).



The PSA did increase factor 10 from degree C to degree D from the Costa rating, recognizing the need to almost always respond to multiple demands while working virtually in the provincial model. Degree D is the highest level for factor 10.



The PSA decreased factor 13, exposure to hazards, from degree D in the Costa decision to B, on the basis that work performed in a virtual setting is not subject to the same potential for physical violence as previously. This factor is based strictly on the amount of time exposed to a hazard. The rationale does acknowledge that some offices and work may involve the potential for physical violence, especially on cheque issue day, but concludes this is less often now that the work is mostly virtual.



The PSA does not consider the work in the other factors to have changed enough to warrant changing those ratings.



Next steps



Under the process outlined in Article 28.3, the union now has an opportunity to respond to the PSA respecting any factors the union disputes. Technically, we have 60 days to respond but we prefer not to have any delays given how long it has taken to get to this point. We will announce our next immediate steps once we have had a chance to fully review the rationale.



Looking further down the road in the appeal process, as stated in the earlier bulletin, if necessary our union is committed to take the appeal to hearing before a classification referee for a final and binding decision, and to do everything we can to work toward a successful outcome for EAWs.



Note - contact information for those retiring or leaving the EAW job



Please keep the union up to date with your current contact information, particularly your personal email address which we will use to contact you should you leave the EAW position.



Frequently asked questions



As provided in earlier bulletins, here is a link for those interested in details of the job evaluation process and timelines, and to answer some of the questions and issues raised during our worksite visits.



In solidarity,



Judy Fox-McGuire - Component 6 Vice-President

Jennifer Jordan - Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



