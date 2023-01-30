As many of you know, the EAW Classification Appeal has been proceeding through the full hearing appeal process before a Classification Referee (arbitrator).

We worked through the summer and into the fall to compile multiple binders of documents, some jointly with the Employer and some based on the many documents your working group and individual EAWs had sent us, including around the time of the onsites in late 2019 and early 2020 as well as more recently.

We had five days of testimony from December 12 – 16, 2022, followed by additional days of evidence January 17 – 19 and then January 27, 2023, with three witnesses each. The Union has been fortunate to have had long-time EAW witnesses give extensive evidence based on their many years of experience in multiple different roles.

The Employer was represented by long-time executive leaders in Strategic Services Branch and Virtual Services Branch, as well as a manager in Community Services Branch.

We are now at the stage where we are writing closing arguments based on the testimony and documents entered as evidence at the hearing. Our current timeline will see all arguments from both sides completed by late March, following which the Referee will take time to write her decision. At this time, we do not have an expected date for the decision as the volume of evidence, particularly with the documents, is extensive.

We will keep you posted regarding developments.

Note - contact information for those retiring or leaving the EAW job:

Please keep the union up to date with your current contact information, particularly your personal email address which we will use to contact you should you leave the EAW position.

Frequently asked questions

As provided in earlier bulletins, there is a Public Service Classification Appeals Information FAQs - Appeal Evaluation Issues for those interested in details of the job evaluation process and timelines, and to answer some of the questions and issues raised during our worksite visits.

In solidarity,

Judy Fox-McGuire - Component 6 Vice-President

Jennifer Jordan - Staff Representative, Negotiations



