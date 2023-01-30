Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 10, 2023

Education Meeting

Date: February 16, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Place: Virtual Zoom Meeting 

 

Topics will include:

· 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Long Term Disability Session

· 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM – Duty to Accommodate Session

 

Please contact your area office for Zoom information

 

In Solidarity,

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Amèna Cleveland, Staff Representative



