Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting with BCGEU Staff Representatives on December 15, 2022, to work on your bargaining proposals.

It is important for your Bargaining Committee and your Union to have as much input from members in order to address your needs at the bargaining table. If you have not already completed the bargaining survey, please do so now (see attached). Please submit your bargaining survey by December 13, 2022.

This is your opportunity to have your say on the contents of your next collective agreement. Your bargaining committee hopes to hear from each of you.

Please submit your bargaining survey to Staff Representatives Katie Smith and Nadja Komnenic by email to [email protected], by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4, or via facsimile at 604-215-1410, no later than December 13, 2022.

In solidarity,

Katie Smith – BCGEU Staff Representative

Nadja Komnenic – BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download bargaining questionnaire here



UWU/MoveUP