Published on June 04, 2021

BCGEU bylaws state that the local chairperson or designate will appoint Occupational Health and Safety ("OH&S") representatives as required by the Workers Compensation Act and your collective agreement. Your worksite has 20 or more workers, so a committee is required. 

We are currently looking for worker representatives to sit on the OH&S committee at EF International Language Schools. 

What does the OH&S representative do?

  • Represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite
  • Advocate on behalf of your members in health and safety matters
  • Keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters 
  • Communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and union staff person 

How will I participate?

  • Attend monthly meetings – be prepared to participate as an equal with the other members of the committee 
  • Identify situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy and advise the employer on how to address them 
  • Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety 
  • Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement 
  • Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures – monitor for effectiveness 
  •  Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives

How will I know what to do?

As an OH&S representative, you are entitled to 8 hours of employer-paid health and safety training per year. BCGEU offers training courses throughout the year on a variety of health and safety related topics. You will also have access to union representatives in BCGEU's OH&S department to help answer any questions you may have.

If you are interested in becoming a Health and Safety representative, speak to your shop steward or use this link to let us know! https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep

In solidarity

Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



