BCGEU bylaws state that the local chairperson or designate will appoint Occupational Health and Safety ("OH&S") representatives as required by the Workers Compensation Act and your collective agreement. Your worksite has 20 or more workers, so a committee is required.
We are currently looking for worker representatives to sit on the OH&S committee at EF International Language Schools.
What does the OH&S representative do?
- Represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite
- Advocate on behalf of your members in health and safety matters
- Keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters
- Communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and union staff person
How will I participate?
- Attend monthly meetings – be prepared to participate as an equal with the other members of the committee
- Identify situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy and advise the employer on how to address them
- Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety
- Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement
- Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures – monitor for effectiveness
- Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives
How will I know what to do?
As an OH&S representative, you are entitled to 8 hours of employer-paid health and safety training per year. BCGEU offers training courses throughout the year on a variety of health and safety related topics. You will also have access to union representatives in BCGEU's OH&S department to help answer any questions you may have.
If you are interested in becoming a Health and Safety representative, speak to your shop steward or use this link to let us know! https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep
