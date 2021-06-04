BCGEU bylaws state that the local chairperson or designate will appoint Occupational Health and Safety ("OH&S") representatives as required by the Workers Compensation Act and your collective agreement. Your worksite has 20 or more workers, so a committee is required.



We are currently looking for worker representatives to sit on the OH&S committee at EF International Language Schools.



What does the OH&S representative do?

Represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite

Advocate on behalf of your members in health and safety matters

Keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters

Communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and union staff person

How will I participate?

Attend monthly meetings – be prepared to participate as an equal with the other members of the committee

Identify situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy and advise the employer on how to address them

Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety

Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement

Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures – monitor for effectiveness

Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives

How will I know what to do?



As an OH&S representative, you are entitled to 8 hours of employer-paid health and safety training per year. BCGEU offers training courses throughout the year on a variety of health and safety related topics. You will also have access to union representatives in BCGEU's OH&S department to help answer any questions you may have.



If you are interested in becoming a Health and Safety representative, speak to your shop steward or use this link to let us know! https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep



In solidarity



Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



