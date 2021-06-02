Click here to find info on COVID-19

EF International Language Schools - Steward Nominations - BCGEU

Published on June 02, 2021

Nominations are now open for two (2) steward positions with EF International Language Schools.

Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Participating on the Joint Consultation Committee

If you are interested in becoming a a steward, or wish to nominate someone, please complete and return the attached nomination form.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via fax or email by 5:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021:

Fax: 604-215-1410
Email: [email protected]

 

In solidarity

Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 



