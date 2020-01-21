Nominations for the position of bargaining committee chairperson have now closed. As the Union has received two (2) nominations for the one position, there will be an election.



The election will be conducted by an electronic ballot.



All members in good standing will be receiving an email with instructions on how to cast your ballot.



If you do not receive a ballot, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations department by calling 604-291-9611

or emailing taylor.rice@bcgeu.ca.



The two nominated candidates are:

Marie Hart

Rick Bowen

Voting will start on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and will end at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.



Once the election closes and the results are announced, the nomination period will open for the remaining two (2) bargaining committee members. That will be the time to nominate someone whom you think would be good for the bargaining committee.



As part of the election, you will receive a questionnaire to fill out. This is very an important document. The negotiating committee will choose bargaining priorities with the employer from the questionnaires.



Thank you for your participation in this important election.



In solidarity,



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of bargaining survey here.





