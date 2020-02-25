Nominations for the two (2) positions of bargaining committee member have now closed.



The Union has received three (3) nominations for the two (2) positions, so there will be an election.



The election will be conducted by an electronic ballot.



All members in good standing will be receiving an email with instructions on how to cast your ballot.



If you do not receive a ballot, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department by calling 604-291-9611

or emailing taylor.rice@bcgeu.ca.



The three nominated candidates are:

Lisa Archbold



Jacqueline Gunther

Marie Hart

Voting will start on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and will end at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2020.



The winning candidates will be joining bargaining committee chairperson, Rick Bowen, representing you in upcoming negotiations with your employer.



Thank you for your participation in this important election.



In solidarity,



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP