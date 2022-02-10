The BCGEU is holding an election for the following position of the Local 1005 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:
Local Chairperson:
Michelle McKenna – Acclaimed
Treasurer:
Vacant - No nominations
1st Vice Chairperson:
Mike Lees
Sean Ortiz
Recording Secretary:
Vacant - No nominations
Members-at-Large(4):
Sean Ortiz – pending outcome of election
Vacant – (3)
- Balloting will open on February 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. and you will be able to cast your ballot electronically. Voting will be open until March 13, 2022 at 12 a.m.
If you do not receive information about e-voting via email on February 15, 2022, please contact the area office ASAP at [email protected] or 250-372-8223.
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 1005 executive.
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
