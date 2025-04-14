The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Local 2011 Executive position below. The elections will open at:9:00 am on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and will closing on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 5:00 pm.

(Names are listed in randomized order):





Member at Large :

Hayley DeBianchi

Raymond Berry



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials, as well as instructions on how to cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Monday, April 21, 2025, please email the area office at [email protected].



E-Voting ends on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 2011 members of the newly elected Local 2011 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected], or by calling 250-563-1116.



In Solidarity,



Celina Taylor

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP