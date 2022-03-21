The BCGEU is holding elections for the position of Equity Worker on the local 304 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:
Equity Worker Candidates:
Sade Solomon (no bio attached)
Angelique Muhorakeye (no bio attached)
Leticia Aquilar Rodriguez (no bio attached)
- Balloting will be done electronically and will open on April 11, 2022 at 9am and close on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 5:00pm.
- If you do not receive and email with your ballot by end of day on April 11, 2022, please contact [email protected] to confirm your home email. (Please also check your junk folder as emails sometimes end up in that folder)
- For information on how to vote please go to https://www.bcgeu.ca/how_to_vote
Voting Closes at 5:00 p.m. April 22, 2022.
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results.
Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley area office at (604) 882-0111.
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.