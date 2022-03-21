The BCGEU is holding elections for the position of Equity Worker on the local 304 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:



Equity Worker Candidates:

Sade Solomon (no bio attached)

Angelique Muhorakeye (no bio attached)

Leticia Aquilar Rodriguez (no bio attached)



Balloting will be done electronically and will open on April 11, 2022 at 9am and close on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 5:00pm.

If you do not receive and email with your ballot by end of day on April 11, 2022, please contact [email protected] to confirm your home email. (Please also check your junk folder as emails sometimes end up in that folder)

to confirm your home email. (Please also check your junk folder as emails sometimes end up in that folder) For information on how to vote please go to https://www.bcgeu.ca/how_to_vote



Voting Closes at 5:00 p.m. April 22, 2022 .



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results.



Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley area office at (604) 882-0111.









