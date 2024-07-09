The nomination period for Member-at-Large closed on July 5, 2024. Celestine Moritz was the successful candidate.
Congratulations to Celestine!
Your Local Executive now consists of:
Local Chairperson: Kari Bëpple
1st Vice Chairperson: Angela Reed
2nd Vice Chairperson: VACANT
Treasurer: Rene Cojuangco
Recording Secretary: Renata Saat
Members-at-Large: Cait Orteza
Members-at-Large: Celestine Moritz
Member-at-Large (Equity): Sharon Campbell
Member-at-Large (Youth): Sydney Bailey
Please be advised we have received a nomination for 2nd Vice Chairperson. The nomination period will be open another 3 days to allow for any additional candidate nominations. Nomination form is attached.
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local Elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated.
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity
BCGEU Kamloops Area Office
