The nomination period for Member-at-Large closed on July 5, 2024. Celestine Moritz was the successful candidate.



Congratulations to Celestine!



Your Local Executive now consists of:



Local Chairperson: Kari Bëpple

1st Vice Chairperson: Angela Reed

2nd Vice Chairperson: VACANT

Treasurer: Rene Cojuangco

Recording Secretary: Renata Saat

Members-at-Large: Cait Orteza

Members-at-Large: Celestine Moritz

Member-at-Large (Equity): Sharon Campbell

Member-at-Large (Youth): Sydney Bailey



Please be advised we have received a nomination for 2nd Vice Chairperson. The nomination period will be open another 3 days to allow for any additional candidate nominations. Nomination form is attached.



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local Elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated.



Any questions should be referred to the area office.



In solidarity

BCGEU Kamloops Area Office



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the nomination form

UWU/MoveUp