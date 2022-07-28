The BCGEU is holding an election for the Treasurer position on the Local 404 Executive. Candidate statements were not provided. Your candidates are as follows:

Treasurer

Rosario Viray

Tim Little

The election will be done by an electronic ballot (e-vote). You will receive an email with voting information from [email protected] . We ask that you add this new email address as a contact. This will prevent important voting credentials and voting reminder emails from going into your spam, junk and quarantine folders. For information to assist on voting with the BCGEU's Scytl Electronic Voting system, please visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/how_to_vote.

The polls will open on November 14, 2022 at 9:00 am and close at 3:00 pm on November 17, 2022.

Additionally, please ensure we have the most up to date email address on file for you to ensure a seamless delivery of your voting credentials. To update your email through the website portal, using your member ID, please go to www.bcgeu.ca or you may contact us directly at [email protected]

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new Local 404 Executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office.

In solidarity,

Vyas Saran

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP