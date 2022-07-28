Further to our bulletin dated November 3rd wherein we advised there would be an election for the above noted position on the local executive, this is to advise that one of the two candidates has withdrawn their nomination and we no longer need an election.

Therefore, Tim Little has been acclaimed for the position of Treasurer on the Local 404 Executive.

Congratulations to Tim!

Vyas Saran

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP