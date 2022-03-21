The BCGEU will be holding an election for the Mainroad East Kootenay (SA-11) Bargaining Committee on Monday, May 9th. Nominations will be accepted until 5pm, Friday, May 6th and a full list of candidates will be provided on Monday.



The vote will take place on Monday, May 9th. A BCGEU Representative will have ballots available at the following worksites, during the following times ONLY – please note this is a short voting window:



Cranbrook Yard (Darren Mauthe) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sparwood Yard (Fran Burgon) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fairmont Yard (Sarah Maglio) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

OR

BCGEU East Kootenay Area office - Monday, May 9th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



PLEASE NOTE: Ballots will only be available at these locations and during these times.



Ballots are due back to the BCGEU East Kootenay Area office office no later than 4:00 p.m. May 9, 2022 .



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee members.



Any questions should be referred to the area office (250-426-5459).









