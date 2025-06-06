At the close of nominations, the following six members were nominated for three positions of Bargaining Committee Member and so an election is required:



Candidate Name Local Dan Ouellette 301 Louise Watson 301 Camilla Pierce 302 Tanner Donald 302 Sterling Marchand 302 Mike Burke 301



(in all cases the order of the candidates’ names has been randomized for this bulletin—they will continue to be in randomized order each time they are presented to you)



Voting Information



You will be asked to vote for three candidates. The three candidates with the most votes and fulfil the criteria of at least one committee member from each local will form the committee.



The elections for all positions will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on June 9, 2025 at 10AM .



Please add emails from [email protected] to your approved senders list with your email provider so that your voting credential isn’t directed to junk mail/ spam folder.



Voting will open on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10 AM and will close on Monday, June 16, 2025 at noon . Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



If you don’t receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address), or you experience problems casting your vote, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll free 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations





