Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Election of Bargaining Committee and Bargaining Survey - ESIT Advanced Solutions - BCGEU
Published on December 16, 2020
The current collective Agreement between the BCGEU and Advanced Solutions expires on March 31, 2021. As a result we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at Advanced Solutions to elect a Bargaining Committee.
Nominations are now open for up to three members and will be accepted at the BCGEU Victoria Area Union Office until 5:00 pm, Friday January 15, 2021. (nomination form attached).
Please email completed nomination forms to Shirley Kay at shirley.kay@bcgeu.ca. If more than three members are nominated for the bargaining committee, an election will be required.