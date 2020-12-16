 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Election of Bargaining Committee and Bargaining Survey - ESIT Advanced Solutions - BCGEU

Published on December 16, 2020

The current collective Agreement between the BCGEU and Advanced Solutions expires on March 31, 2021. As a result we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at Advanced Solutions to elect a Bargaining Committee.

Nominations are now open for up to three members and will be accepted at the BCGEU Victoria Area Union Office until 5:00 pm, Friday January 15, 2021. (nomination form attached).

Please email completed nomination forms to Shirley Kay at shirley.kay@bcgeu.ca. If more than three members are nominated for the bargaining committee, an election will be required.

Any questions can be directed to Shirley at 250 388 9948 or by email to Shirley.Kay@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity


Shirley Kay
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of bargaining survey here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.



