  2. Election of Bargaining Committee and Bargaining Survey - NTT Data - BCGEU

Published on October 21, 2020

The current collective Agreement between the BCGEU and NTT Data expires on December 31, 2020. As a result we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at NTT Data to elect a Bargaining Committee.

Nominations are now open for up to four members and will be accepted at the BCGEU Victoria Area Union Office until 5:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. (nomination form attached).

Please email completed nomination forms to Shirley Kay at shirley.kay@bcgeu.ca. If more than four members are nominated for the bargaining committee, an election will be required.

Any questions can be directed to Shirley at 250 388 9948 or by email to Shirley.Kay@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity


Shirley Kay
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.
Download PDF of bargaining survey.



