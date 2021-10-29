Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed on October 27th and the following member has been elected:
- Bargaining Committee Chairperson – Cory Langford acclaimed
There will be an election for the three positions of Bargaining Committee Member. Here are your candidates:
- Rick Lindberg
- Tamara Pongracz
- Erich Moeller
- Steve Holding
- Bill McConnell
VOTING PROCEDURE
The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You will receive an email on Monday, November 1st, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].
There will be a deadline of Friday, November 5th at 12:00pm to request credentials if you have not received them.
Deadline to cast your vote is 3:00 on Monday, November 8th, 2021.
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss
Staff Representative – Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
