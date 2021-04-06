Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Election Results - Bargaining Committee Member Representation for the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley Region (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) - BCGEU
Election Results - Bargaining Committee Member Representation for the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley Region (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) - BCGEU
Published on April 06, 2021
For the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley Region (Areas 03 & 04), an election has been completed.
Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) – Two (2) positions required:
Jeffrey Sykes – Elected to the Bargaining Committee
Randy Loberg - Elected to the Bargaining Committee
Earl Bloom – Bargaining Committee Alternate
Thanks to you all for allowing your names to stand. To help ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations