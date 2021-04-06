Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 06, 2021

For the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley Region (Areas 03 & 04), an election has been completed.

Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) – Two (2) positions required:

  • Jeffrey Sykes – Elected to the Bargaining Committee
  • Randy Loberg - Elected to the Bargaining Committee
  • Earl Bloom – Bargaining Committee Alternate

Thanks to you all for allowing your names to stand.
To help ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

