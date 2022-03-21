Click here to find info on COVID-19

Election Results: Component – Young Worker, Equity, & HSP Sectoral Council Reps - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 15, 2022

Please be advised that:

Maryam Baghalha is the acclaimed Young Worker Rep to component;

Binny Sivia has been elected as the HSP Sectoral Council Rep to component; and

Jennifer Marquez Camara has been elected as the Equity Rep to component.

Congratulations Maryam, Binny and Jennifer!

 

In solidarity

Mahen Ramdharry
Vice-President, Component 4

