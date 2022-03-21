Please be advised that:

Maryam Baghalha is the acclaimed Young Worker Rep to component;

Binny Sivia has been elected as the HSP Sectoral Council Rep to component; and

Jennifer Marquez Camara has been elected as the Equity Rep to component.

Congratulations Maryam, Binny and Jennifer!

In solidarity

Mahen Ramdharry

Vice-President, Component 4

