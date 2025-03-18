Your Bargaining Committee has now been elected. Congratulations and thanks to those elected and to everyone who agreed to stand for nomination.

Your Bargaining Committee is:

Bargaining Committee Chair – Markiel Simpson Bargaining Committee Member – Doreen Aquino Bargaining Committee Member – Ricky Prasad Bargaining Committee Alternate – Jeevn Atwal

Caucus meetings to determine bargaining priorities and develop proposals will commence shortly. We'll keep you updated as this work continues.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP