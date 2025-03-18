Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  2. Election Results for Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 18, 2025

Your Bargaining Committee has now been elected. Congratulations and thanks to those elected and to everyone who agreed to stand for nomination.

 

Your Bargaining Committee is:

 

Bargaining Committee Chair – Markiel Simpson

Bargaining Committee Member – Doreen Aquino

Bargaining Committee Member – Ricky Prasad

Bargaining Committee Alternate – Jeevn Atwal

 

Caucus meetings to determine bargaining priorities and develop proposals will commence shortly. We'll keep you updated as this work continues.

 

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 

In solidarity

 

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations



