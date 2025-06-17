Thanks for your active participation in the election process for your bargaining committee. Thanks especially to those who allowed their names to stand for nomination. Your participation in the process has ensured a fulsome democratic process of elections.

The election closed today at noon. The three candidates with the most votes and fulfil the criteria of at least one committee member from each local will form the committee. The remaining candidates will be offered alternate positions on the committee – replacing a committee member should the need arise.

In accordance with the Component 3 bylaws, the three committee members will select a Chair from among them.

Your bargaining committee is:

Dan Ouelette, Local 301 – Bargaining Committee Member

Sterling Marchand, Local 302 – Bargaining Committee Member

Mike Burke, Local 301 – Bargaining Committee Member

The alternates to the bargaining committee members are:

Louise Watson, Local 301 – Bargaining Committee Alternate#1, 301

Camilla Pierce, Local 302 – Bargaining Committee Alternate#1, 302

Tanner Donald, Local 302 – Bargaining Committee Alternate#2, 302

Under Provincial Executive Policy D-8, a candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president ([email protected]) within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

In solidarity

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations

