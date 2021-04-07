Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Election Results for BCGEU Bargaining Committee - Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - BCGEU
Published on April 07, 2021
We are pleased to announce the following members have been elected or acclaimed to your bargaining committee.
Vancouver Island (BCGEU Region 1 / Areas 01 & 02):
Tyler Puhl – Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Creighton – Bargaining Committee Member
Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04):
Jeffrey Sykes – Bargaining Committee Member
Randy Loberg – Bargaining Committee Member (Alternate - Earl Bloom)
Southern Interior (BCGEU Region 3 / Areas 05, 07, 08 & 09):
Leigha Bonthoux – Bargaining Committee Member
Northern (BCGEU Region 4 / Areas 06, 10, 11 & 12):
Todd Gunderson – Bargaining Committee Member
The Bargaining Committee will be meeting to develop bargaining proposals. We will be asking all members to participate in a membership survey to provide us with your input. Stay tuned for further details and watch for the survey.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett S/Staff Representative – Negotiations