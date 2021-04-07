Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 07, 2021

We are pleased to announce the following members have been elected or acclaimed to your bargaining committee.

Vancouver Island (BCGEU Region 1 / Areas 01 & 02): 

  • Tyler Puhl – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Aaron Creighton – Bargaining Committee Member

Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04): 

    • Jeffrey Sykes – Bargaining Committee Member
    • Randy Loberg – Bargaining Committee Member (Alternate - Earl Bloom)

Southern Interior (BCGEU Region 3 / Areas 05, 07, 08 & 09):

  • Leigha Bonthoux – Bargaining Committee Member

Northern (BCGEU Region 4 / Areas 06, 10, 11 & 12):

  • Todd Gunderson – Bargaining Committee Member

The Bargaining Committee will be meeting to develop bargaining proposals. We will be asking all members to participate in a membership survey to provide us with your input. Stay tuned for further details and watch for the survey.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett
S/Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here.



