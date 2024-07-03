The election for a position on the White Cliff Bargaining Committee is now complete and elected by acclamation is:



JENNIFER ZAMORA



Our first meeting with the employer is scheduled for Thursday, July 18th. Stay tuned for a bargaining update shortly thereafter.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,



Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Prabjit Khaira, Bargaining Committee Member

Jennifer Zamora, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



