As we had advised in a previous communication, the BCGEU had received a nomination for Deanne Terpenning for the position of 1st Vice Chairperson on the Local 1701 Executive.
We sent out a notice to you advising we were going to keep the nomination period open a further three days and it has now closed. No further nominations were received.
We are now able to acclaim the only nominee to the position.
Congratulations to Deanne Terpenning in becoming the 1st Vice Chairperson on the Local 1701 Executive!
In solidarity,
Dave MacDonald, Component 17 Vice President
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.