Election results for the 1st Vice Chairperson on the Local 1701 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 29, 2021

As we had advised in a previous communication, the BCGEU had received a nomination for Deanne Terpenning for the position of 1st Vice Chairperson on the Local 1701 Executive. 
 
We sent out a notice to you advising we were going to keep the nomination period open a further three days and it has now closed. No further nominations were received.
 
We are now able to acclaim the only nominee to the position.
 
Congratulations to Deanne Terpenning in becoming the 1st Vice Chairperson on the Local 1701 Executive!
 
In solidarity,
 
Dave MacDonald, Component 17 Vice President
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



