The nominations closed for your Local Executive positions on April 20, 2020.

Please join us in congratulating and welcoming your new 1st Vice Chairperson!

Drew Ferreira

We are happy to see a full Local Executive for our Environmental, Technical and Operational Component in the Peace River Area.

In solidarity.

Peace River Area Office of the BCGEU

Phone: 250-785-6185 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-0788

Email: area10@bcgeu.ca

Download PDF of notice here



