The election for Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. Labour-Management Committee has concluded.

The results of the election are as follows:

TONY DiMARCO

KEN BARR

DAVE THOMSON

ALTERNATE: MICHELLE McKENNA

Thank you to all the candidates and congratulations to the committee members!

In solidarity

Kamloops Area Office



Download YRB LMC Election Results 2020.pdf



UWU/MoveUP