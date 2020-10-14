 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 14, 2020

Nominations are now closed for the five positions on the Bargaining Committee, Thank you to all the nominees for letting their names stand for election.

Elected by acclamation:

Area 01 – Mandy De Fields 
Area 05 & 09 & 11 – Wendy Cummer

There will be an election in each of the other three areas. Only the members working in those areas can vote for their representative on the Bargaining Committee.

Nominated for election:

Area 02 - Danieka Holme; Kristie Carano
Area 03 - Alicia Rykenhuizen; Caly On; Maryam BaghalhaArea 04 - Rosario Viray; Schuyler Wilton

*Each candidate has a biography available here: 

Area 02 - Danieka Holme
                Kristie Carano

Area 03 - Alicia Rykenhuizen
                Caly On
                Maryam Baghalha

Area 04 - Rosario Viray
                Schuyler Wilton

Electronic Balloting

If you live in Area 02, 03 or 04, you will receive an email today Wednesday, October 14, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your vote is 12 noon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Download PDF documents: 
· Bulletin
· Biographies (above)

Thank you for your participation in this important process.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss
Staff Representative - Negotiations 

Download PDF of notice here.



